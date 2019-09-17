Western Digital (WDC) Share Value Rose While Loews Has Decreased Its Holding by $564,000; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Raised Scansource (SCSC) Position by $769,280; Valuation Declined

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Scansource Inc (SCSC) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 24,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 268,357 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74M, up from 244,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Scansource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $784.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.08. About 72,308 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel; 19/03/2018 – Intelisys And ScanSource: UcaaS Sales Are ‘Off The Charts’; 11/04/2018 – Salient Systems Partners with ScanSource Networking and Security to Offer Industry Leading Video Management Solutions; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q Adj EPS 74c-Adj EPS 80c; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c; 15/03/2018 – MITEL: SCANSOURCE BECOMES PRIMARY U.S. DISTRIBUTOR; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 428,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.35M, down from 440,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $62.99. About 4.26 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laureate Education I by 24,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 107,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 571,939 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% or 25,388 shares. Bokf Na reported 15,716 shares. Asset has 23,620 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 286,000 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Com reported 6,000 shares. Gradient Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 218 shares. Schroder Gp owns 222,843 shares. Swiss Bankshares has 0.05% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Advisory Services Net Llc invested 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Captrust holds 1,320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Agf Invests America has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Boston Ptnrs stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 21,195 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $122,760 activity.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $928.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3,540 shares to 51,311 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 40,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,245 shares, and cut its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI).

