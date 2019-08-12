Western Digital (WDC) Share Value Rose While Ing Groep Nv Lowered by $1.60 Million Its Position; Sand Hill Global Advisors Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake by $641,844 as Shares Rose

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 71.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 33,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, down from 46,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 3.69 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 50,527 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.60 million, down from 53,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 11/04/2018 – Schusser may provide the missing link between Apple’s ambitions in television, music, and artificial intelligence, by bringing all of these elements under one leader; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct); 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but scrapped it; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf; 04/05/2018 – Buffett thinks of Apple as a “consumer products company with 99 percent satisfaction,” Cramer says; 01/05/2018 – Further evidence is mounting that Apple could be winding down production of the iPhone X; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3D sensing race; 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15)

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 61,994 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $90.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 98,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Assocs Ct holds 4.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 136,657 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 6.41M shares. Palouse reported 1.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Allstate invested in 1.85% or 361,614 shares. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,232 shares. Advisor Prtn Lc holds 145,961 shares or 3.56% of its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White owns 37,566 shares or 2.32% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 2.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.37 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap has invested 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wagner Bowman Management reported 22,061 shares stake. Adirondack Tru Com invested 2.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). David R Rahn Assocs holds 16,482 shares. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 46,100 shares. Grand Jean Cap Management Inc invested in 4.56% or 58,907 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 173,355 shares or 7.64% of the stock.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How To Leverage an Upward Price Move While Limiting Risk – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple, semis slide as trade war weakens yuan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “How Analysts View Apple After Earnings (NASDAQ: AAPL) – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GM, AMD, WDC, QCOM, BABA – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Rokuâ€™s New Highs; Beyond Meatâ€™s Partnership – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: PYPL, WDC – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Western Digital Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WDC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Western Digital Corporation (WDC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap has 87,921 shares. 7,927 were accumulated by Fdx Advsrs. 485 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. Principal Fincl Gru holds 0.03% or 620,876 shares. 4.64 million were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Barnett holds 0.18% or 6,473 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Co has 5.00 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Jnba Finance Advsr has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Euclidean Techs Management Lc holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 32,700 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co owns 160,636 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 225,656 shares. Quantbot Lp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 8,020 are held by Synovus Corporation. Raymond James & holds 683,630 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of reported 85,301 shares.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,149 shares to 122,470 shares, valued at $218.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 24,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).