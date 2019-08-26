Western Digital (WDC) Share Value Rose While Bank Of The West Has Lowered Position; Southeast Asset Advisors Lowered Its Carlisle Cos (CSL) Holding as Shares Rose

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 57.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 5,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 3,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 9,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.45. About 75,283 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 81.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 101,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 23,740 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 125,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 689,173 shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 19,785 shares to 34,535 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 16 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carlisle declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carlisle Companies: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carlisle: Gains Only Beginning – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc reported 300,345 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.05% or 1.98M shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 57 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 2,588 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr accumulated 0.31% or 13,125 shares. Tompkins Finance Corp holds 0% or 150 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 24,603 shares. Ftb Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 280 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited holds 31,021 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 85,335 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Moreover, Veritable Lp has 0.01% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 3,096 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability owns 595,497 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 40,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Perritt has 0.11% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32M for 14.81 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 23,296 shares to 243,477 shares, valued at $12.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).