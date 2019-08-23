Western Digital (WDC) Share Price Rose While Cna Financial Has Cut Position by $2.64 Million; Verint Sys (VRNT) Holder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Cut Position

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73M, down from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 2.95 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 94.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 114,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 6,080 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 120,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 291,824 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Verint Experts Share Insights This Month on the Power of Automation and Workforce Engagement to Create Competitive Advantage; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 28/05/2018 – VERINT IN TALKS TO MERGE ITS SECURITY DIVISION WITH ISRAEL’S NSO GROUP AT $1 BLN VALUE; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.26; 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint; 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield holds 550 shares. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 683,630 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies accumulated 2.88M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Bartlett & Communications Ltd Company holds 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 8 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 42,235 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 592,516 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 170 shares. Malaga Cove Cap reported 7,896 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). American Registered Inv Advisor invested in 0.19% or 7,215 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Company owns 6,532 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 650 shares. 6,903 are owned by Lmr Prtnrs Llp. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 486,232 shares.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear In (NYSE:GIL) by 9,645 shares to 24,584 shares, valued at $884,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cno Finl Group Inc by 63,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (NYSE:WAIR).

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15 million for 22.69 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Assoc Oh invested in 0.07% or 18,990 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt reported 100 shares. Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 15,500 shares. Hillsdale holds 0.26% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 47,500 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Company holds 0% or 9,993 shares. Cetera invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Contour Asset Limited Liability Com has 493,205 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Moors & Cabot holds 0.02% or 6,200 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 8,895 shares. Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.29% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Creative Planning reported 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). State Bank Of America De reported 506,649 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 113,400 shares to 500,037 shares, valued at $10.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 86,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,239 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).