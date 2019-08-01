Western Digital (WDC) Reaches $57.17 After 8.00% Up Move; 2 Analysts Bullish Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ)

The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.09% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 2.92M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data CentersThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $16.75B company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $61.74 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WDC worth $1.34B more.

Among 5 analysts covering Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Wizz Air Holdings Plc had 18 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, February 21. HSBC maintained Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) on Tuesday, June 4 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) rating on Thursday, June 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Top Pick” rating and GBX 4000 target. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by JP Morgan. The stock of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Societe Generale. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Friday, July 12. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. See Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 3700.00 New Target: GBX 4300.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 3450.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 3345.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 3345.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 3600.00 New Target: GBX 3700.00 Downgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4300.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2900.00 New Target: GBX 3000.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 3600.00 New Target: GBX 4000.00 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3000.00 New Target: GBX 2900.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3600.00 Maintain

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company has market cap of 3.81 billion GBP. The firm offers approximately 500 routes from 28 bases, connecting 141 destinations across 42 countries. It has a 13.84 P/E ratio.

More important recent Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Will Wizz Air Holdings Plc’s (LON:WIZZ) Earnings Grow In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat: It’s Lufthansa’s Turn to Send Europe’s Airlines Tumbling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

The stock increased 0.82% or GBX 29 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3563. About 64,913 shares traded. Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Western Digital has $60 highest and $32.5000 lowest target. $48.94’s average target is -14.40% below currents $57.17 stock price. Western Digital had 23 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 30. Benchmark downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, July 2 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold”. UBS maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Tuesday, April 30. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $4700 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Analysts cautiously positive on WDC earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WDC +3% as execs see signs of trough – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, JBHT – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Western Digital (WDC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Western Digital (WDC) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.