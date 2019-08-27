Western Digital (WDC) Reaches $54.18 After 5.00% Down Move; ENWAVE ORDINARY SHARES (NWVCF) Sellers Decreased By 44.13% Their Shorts

The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 423,120 shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61MThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $15.88 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $51.47 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WDC worth $793.75M less.

ENWAVE CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) had a decrease of 44.13% in short interest. NWVCF’s SI was 58,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 44.13% from 104,000 shares previously. With 260,900 avg volume, 0 days are for ENWAVE CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NWVCF)’s short sellers to cover NWVCF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.0297 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6903. About 14,200 shares traded. EnWave Corporation (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.88 billion. It offers performance hard disk drives that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; data storage platforms and systems; datacenter software and systems; and HDDs and SSDs for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles, security surveillance systems, and set top boxes.

Among 10 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Western Digital has $7000 highest and $32.5000 lowest target. $51.23’s average target is -5.44% below currents $54.18 stock price. Western Digital had 24 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 30. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by RBC Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $4000 target in Friday, April 26 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 1. The rating was downgraded by Benchmark on Tuesday, July 2 to “Sell”. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold Western Digital Corporation shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 663,633 shares. 301,370 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability holds 5,000 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 0.6% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Decatur Cap Mgmt reported 120,287 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 34,342 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 355,239 shares. Seizert Cap Partners Lc holds 3.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 1.40 million shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Company reported 126,086 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0.01% or 143,691 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corp stated it has 230,166 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 24,300 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 5,808 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 305,363 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Mount Lucas Management Lp owns 190,176 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio.

