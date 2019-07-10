Western Digital (WDC) Reaches $52.50 After 3.00% Up Move; Alexander & Baldwin Holdings Has 0.86 Sentiment

The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.98% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.5. About 3.25 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s BlogThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $15.38B company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $54.08 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WDC worth $461.46 million more.

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings Inc (MATX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 68 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 79 reduced and sold positions in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 36.34 million shares, up from 35.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Alexander & Baldwin Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 59 Increased: 46 New Position: 22.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.38 billion. It offers performance hard disk drives that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments. It has a 79.79 P/E ratio. The firm also provides system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; data storage platforms and systems; datacenter software and systems; and HDDs and SSDs for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles, security surveillance systems, and set top boxes.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, ULTA, WDC – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Western Digital (WDC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Firm sees upsides in WDC’s power outage – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: XLNX, WDC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 100.88% or $3.44 from last year’s $3.41 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Western Digital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Western Digital Corporation shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd accumulated 208,988 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Herald Invest Mngmt stated it has 8,440 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Augustine Asset Mgmt owns 50,767 shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Lc has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 133,376 shares. Hudock Cap Gru Lc accumulated 0.04% or 2,380 shares. 133,402 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 3.57 million shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 650 shares. The Minnesota-based Jnba Fincl has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 13,170 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 25 were reported by Of Vermont. Mackenzie Fincl has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Etrade Capital Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 12,477 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 4 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Western Digital had 24 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Sell” rating by Benchmark given on Tuesday, July 2. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 12. Bank of America maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $6000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 9. Evercore downgraded Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Monday, January 14 to “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. MATX’s profit will be $26.98 million for 15.00 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Matson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 117.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Matson, Inc.’s (NYSE:MATX) ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Matson declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Matson Christens First Kanaloa Class Vessel ‘Lurline’ – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. It has a 15.19 P/E ratio. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp holds 4.45% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. for 174,540 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 151,600 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware has 1.33% invested in the company for 229,559 shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has invested 1.04% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 2.23 million shares.

