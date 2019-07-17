Western Digital (WDC) Position Raised by Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc; Millennium Management Increases Holding in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 13,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,994 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 20,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.77% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.49. About 11.35 million shares traded or 74.57% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 1181.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 147,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 160,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 12,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $737.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 11.94% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 1.70M shares traded or 114.29% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 255,043 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 54,640 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% stake. Northern Trust invested in 525,571 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Co stated it has 9,607 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association stated it has 7,504 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.02% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 1.92 million shares. Millennium Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 160,498 shares. Baupost Grp Limited Liability Co Ma reported 6.38 million shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 545,911 shares stake. Smithfield stated it has 181 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Old West Invest Lc has invested 0.14% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 89,778 are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. Ciechanover Isaac E. sold 7,800 shares worth $273,433. Shares for $57,020 were sold by Newell Joe. Shares for $39,000 were bought by DOBMEIER ERIC.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 291,185 shares to 110,715 shares, valued at $7.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (Call) (NYSE:LUV) by 4.53 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,600 shares, and cut its stake in New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR).

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 45,808 shares to 9,109 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 58,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,646 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Architects has invested 0.18% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Amica Mutual Insurance Co reported 13,556 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Webster Comml Bank N A accumulated 1,500 shares. Palladium Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 9,980 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated stated it has 105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loews holds 440,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company Inc has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Connor Clark Lunn Investment holds 0.02% or 57,686 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Financial Advsrs owns 16 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hanson Doremus Investment Management has 0.05% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 3,364 shares. Btim reported 17,855 shares. Moreover, Whittier has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 8 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co invested in 0.06% or 31,000 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).