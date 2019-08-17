Western Digital (WDC) Position Maintained by Primecap Management Company; As Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose, Credit Agricole S A Lowered Its Holding

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 222,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 746,380 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.87M, up from 524,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 3.62 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 13,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 227,001 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.46 million, down from 240,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16M shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penumbra by 5,300 shares to 57,670 shares, valued at $8.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs. Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 253,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33.36M shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc. (LTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Consultants has invested 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 965,863 are owned by Swiss National Bank. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 991,532 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc invested in 0.03% or 87,646 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 24,043 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 36 shares. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America accumulated 838 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.07M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Da Davidson stated it has 48,202 shares. 20,832 were accumulated by Rothschild Inv Il. Smithfield Tru Communication invested in 0% or 550 shares. 4.29M are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Cibc Asset Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Guggenheim Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 208,988 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.39% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 44,145 shares. Clean Yield Group invested in 106 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.72% or 92,400 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Limited Company holds 16,064 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Cookson Peirce And Communication reported 2,791 shares. Argi Inv Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,711 shares. 3.07M are owned by Pnc Fin Svcs. Centre Asset Management Ltd Com owns 55,570 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Mellon invested in 17.60M shares or 0.77% of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rbo & Co Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 5,126 shares. Altarock Limited Liability holds 282,516 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Company invested in 0.56% or 5,430 shares. Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak stated it has 1,464 shares.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 15,550 shares to 53,306 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HEWJ) by 32,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).