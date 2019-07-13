Western Digital (WDC) Position Maintained by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc; Fiera Capital Lifted Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Position by $15.24 Million

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 56,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,695 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.28M, up from 126,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $292.39. About 315,512 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript); 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.47, EST. $1.96; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Staywell Health Plan Selected to Provide Medicaid Services in Florida; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 21.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 44,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,651 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, up from 209,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 6.58 million shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 16,400 shares to 36,541 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 18,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,276 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.