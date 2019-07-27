Western Digital (WDC) Position Lifted by Nexus Investment Management Inc; Karpus Management Has Trimmed Position in Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) by $2.67 Million

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 79,285 shares traded or 22.84% up from the average. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 5.09% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 21,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 273,788 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16 million, up from 252,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 2.87 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL) by 36,053 shares to 632,698 shares, valued at $42.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) by 785,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM).