Western Digital (WDC) Market Value Rose While National Pension Service Decreased Its Holding; Ajo LP Continues to Hold Position in Pnm Resources (PNM)

National Pension Service decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service sold 27,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 356,830 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.97 million, down from 383,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.6. About 2.94 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Pnm Resources (PNM) by 104.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 839,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.71M, up from 804,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Pnm Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $50.17. About 361,435 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ PNM Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNM); 07/03/2018 PNM THIRD AMENDMENT TO $150M TERM LOAN EXTENDS MATURITY DATE; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Ongoing EPS 21c; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Profit Down on Settlement Costs; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM COMPANY’S 2018 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.82 TO $1.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.19; 26/04/2018 – CALPERS SAYS ENCOURAGE PNM RESOURCES SHAREOWNERS TO SUPPORT PROPOSAL #4 ON CLIMATE RISK REPORTING – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – PNM Resources’ Texas Utility Files for General Rate Review

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bright Hrzns Fmly Sltns (NYSE:BFAM) by 179,354 shares to 133,013 shares, valued at $20.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 66,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,565 shares, and cut its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

