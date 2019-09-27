Western Digital (WDC) Market Value Rose While Loews Has Lowered Stake by $564,000; Athena Capital Advisors Increases Holding in Emerson Elec Co (EMR)

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 428,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.35M, down from 440,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $60.91. About 3.33 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 207.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 8,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The hedge fund held 12,040 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $803,000, up from 3,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $64.23. About 786,007 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 157,950 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $11.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education I by 24,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group In (NYSE:JEC).

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $442.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 69,149 shares to 119,981 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 39,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,370 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

