Western Digital (WDC) Market Valuation Rose While S&T Bank Lifted Its Stake; As Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Valuation Rose, Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Increased Holding

S&T Bank increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 22,319 shares as the company's stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 295,331 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.04M, up from 273,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $62.74. About 1.24 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 7,242 shares as the company's stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 74,314 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41 million, up from 67,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $99.64. About 109,908 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 138,224 shares to 26,581 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 124,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,061 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3,008 shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Andra Ap invested in 0.14% or 49,200 shares. 5,201 are held by Stephens Inc Ar. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Allstate invested in 72,040 shares. Argent holds 0.04% or 4,433 shares. Ipswich Investment Communication holds 1.09% or 34,373 shares in its portfolio. Waverton Investment Limited has invested 2.12% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Johnson Group Inc invested in 169 shares or 0% of the stock. First Trust has 4,970 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,339 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes Inc holds 193,516 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Amer Century Inc has 0.13% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation has 8,064 shares.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors & Cabot holds 0.03% or 5,063 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0.11% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 26,067 were reported by Intrepid Mgmt. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.28% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 106,073 shares. Massachusetts-based Ironwood Inv Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.38% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). First Personal Finance Services stated it has 17 shares. Northern stated it has 3.52 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Monetary Grp Inc reported 3,250 shares stake. Howe Rusling holds 0% or 568 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 135,958 shares. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 659,955 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd holds 0.02% or 29,683 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Two Sigma Securities has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Oppenheimer reported 28,515 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,412 shares to 33,111 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.