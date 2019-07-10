Western Digital (WDC) Market Valuation Declined While Buckhead Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $1.82 Million; At&T (T) Stake Maintained by Wade G W & Inc

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 37,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 111,920 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 74,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $53.31. About 4.39 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 142,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 294,788 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, up from 151,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 7.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 17/04/2018 – AT&T, Time Warner CEOs to Take the Stand in Defense of Merger; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 04/05/2018 – HTC 2498.TW SAYS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$2.10 BLN IN APRIL, T$10.89 BLN IN JAN-APRIL; 26/03/2018 – DISH executive testifies against planned AT&T merger with Time Warner; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,191 shares to 18,655 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,400 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 4,007 shares to 14,565 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,676 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

