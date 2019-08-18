Western Digital (WDC) Holding Has Boosted by Permit Capital Llc; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Position in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Has Boosted as Shares Rose

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 138,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 3.62M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 36,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 291,487 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.74M, up from 255,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 1.24 million shares traded or 0.87% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA MAKES UPFRONT PAYMENT $60M; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics for the Advancement of Multiple Gene Therapy Programs Aim; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q CASH & OTHER $1.0B; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 55C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Seagate Technology a Solid Dividend Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WDC Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Western Digital Is Looking Beyond The Present – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Western Digital Corp. (WDC) PT Raised to $65 at Deutsche Bank; Data Points Trend More Positive – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Micron vs. Western Digital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 41,604 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Pinnacle Associate accumulated 47,515 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Company has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 6,208 shares. Reliance Tru Communication Of Delaware holds 21,483 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins, Japan-based fund reported 12,780 shares. Tci Wealth Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Norinchukin Retail Bank The accumulated 0.04% or 57,853 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moreover, Rothschild Inv Il has 0.12% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 20,832 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 442 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 38 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 1.03 million shares stake. Endurant Mgmt LP reported 14,364 shares stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 2,000 shares. 50,312 were accumulated by Elk Creek Limited Liability Corporation. 21,741 were accumulated by Sigma Planning. Benjamin F Edwards & Co has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Northern Trust stated it has 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Appleton Prtn Ma stated it has 0.03% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Driehaus Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Tower Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 15,044 shares. Nicholas LP stated it has 55,791 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Stanley has 0.06% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated accumulated 699 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow closes 371 points higher; S&P 500 and Nasdaq end back in the black for the week – MarketWatch” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “42 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sarepta (SRPT) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Exondys 51 Sales Up – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.16 million activity. Barry Richard had bought 1,300 shares worth $159,250 on Monday, August 12.