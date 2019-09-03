Western Digital (WDC) Holder Quantres Asset Management LTD Upped Holding; Group One Trading LP Has Decreased Its Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) Holding by $5.03 Million

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 448.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 33,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $57.76. About 3.62 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 717,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.12% . The institutional investor held 137 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 718,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.71. About 2.37M shares traded. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 29.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 19/03/2018 – February Recap: BBVA Compass continues to create opportunities; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Bright Bidco B.V. to B1; stable outlook; 09/04/2018 – EU CLEARS ACQUISITION OF BBVA’S REAL-ESTATE BUSINESS IN SPAIN; 04/05/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 8.50 FROM EUR 7.60; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA IS NOT IN FINANCIAL CRISIS BY ANY MEANS: BBVA; 11/03/2018 – Bbva: BBVA and Money 20/20 Asia | BBVA 12 March 2018; 09/03/2018 – BBVA Compass gathers Dallas to celebrate Café Momentum, help launch social enterprise’s next growth phase so it can reach more; 05/03/2018 The World’s Biggest Fintech Competition launches for its tenth year; 09/05/2018 – URUGUAY MOST VULNERABLE TO ARGENTINA CONTAGION: BBVA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth owns 2,600 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 56,584 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Etrade Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Co holds 0.08% or 1.39M shares. Alps Advsr Inc has 0.27% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 790,111 shares. Barnett & invested in 0.18% or 6,473 shares. American Group Incorporated reported 1.3% stake. Hl Lc holds 7,187 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.47% or 22,000 shares in its portfolio. 9,500 are owned by Palisade Cap Limited Liability Corporation Nj. Intrust Retail Bank Na invested in 5,147 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moody Bank Tru Division reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Herald Invest Mngmt owns 8,440 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Fdx owns 7,927 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 11,200 shares to 7,100 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

