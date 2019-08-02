Western Digital (WDC) Holder Primecap Management Company Has Upped Holding; As Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Share Price Declined, Matarin Capital Management Lifted by $5.65 Million Its Position

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 336.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 807,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, up from 240,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $965.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $3.685. About 812,149 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500.

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 222,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 746,380 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.87M, up from 524,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 4.72M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) by 69,229 shares to 68.84M shares, valued at $2.19B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 42,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.03M shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3,344 shares to 29,452 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 27,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,569 shares, and cut its stake in La (NYSE:LZB).