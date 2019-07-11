Western Digital (WDC) Holder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Decreased Position by $19.61 Million; Apple (AAPL) Holder Pacifica Capital Investments Has Raised Stake

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 408,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,691 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, down from 552,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47 billion market cap company. It closed at $54.04 lastly. It is down 43.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 107.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,465 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 3,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $204.13. About 8.25 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Cramer says that Apple’s growing service stream could be a major advantage for the iPhone maker going forward; 05/04/2018 – Apple told TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago; 09/04/2018 – Apple Launches Red IPhone 8 to Keep Line Fresh Mid-Cycle; 11/05/2018 – Huawei is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone maker behind Apple and Samsung. Here’s a look at their Shenzen headquarters; 13/03/2018 – Apple typically announces new versions of iOS and macOS; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Investors are questioning the future success of some of Apple’s Asian suppliers and competitors. The iPhone maker is developing a new energy-efficient display technology at a secret plant in California, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 32,883 shares to 139,483 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 18,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:CAT).