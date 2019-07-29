Western Digital (WDC) Holder Nexus Investment Management Raised Stake by $1.01 Million; Tradewinds Capital Management Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Shares Rose

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 21,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 273,788 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16M, up from 252,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 3.69M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500.

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01M, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $141.23. About 11.86M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Trust holds 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 260 shares. Graham Capital Management Lp reported 1.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc has 2.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.45 million shares. 42,374 were reported by Aimz Invest Advsr Ltd Company. Orleans Management La reported 30,998 shares or 2.8% of all its holdings. Hendley And Company Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 87,650 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability has invested 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Mngmt invested in 176,858 shares or 3.86% of the stock. Cullen Mngmt Ltd Co holds 537,095 shares. Mcrae Management Inc reported 114,423 shares stake. Iberiabank stated it has 1.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westchester Mgmt holds 4.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 97,638 shares. 159,480 were accumulated by Timessquare Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. Hitchwood Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Assetmark holds 324,533 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.