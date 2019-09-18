Western Digital (WDC) Holder Nexus Investment Management Has Boosted Holding by $371,300 as Share Price Rose; As Exelon (EXC) Stock Declined, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Trimmed Position

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 281,688 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.39 million, up from 273,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $63.59. About 313,294 shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 8,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 46,353 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, down from 54,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 391,715 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q EPS 60c; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 93C; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20; 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tompkins Financial reported 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc reported 9,419 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc owns 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 200 shares. Reaves W H holds 9,600 shares. Comm State Bank reported 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.16% or 7.55M shares in its portfolio. Signature Est And Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Gsa Limited Liability Partnership has 43,046 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 397 were accumulated by Advantage. Ftb has 97,971 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 2.81M shares stake. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company owns 7.35M shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa holds 0.05% or 7,398 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 337 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 167,610 shares.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $854.99M for 13.61 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Exelon tower window falls again in Harbor Point – Baltimore Business Journal” on September 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, AT&T, Chewy, Corning, Dow, FedEx, NCR, Square, Tellurian, Zscaler, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Exelon Is ‘Too Cheap To Ignore’ – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 48,599 shares to 265,043 shares, valued at $22.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 10,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,826.95 down -26.79 points – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, JBHT – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: RSP, WDC, KLAC, SYMC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BTIG praises WDC on hyperscale trends – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Improved Demand Could Boost Micron Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,190 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Co owns 31,376 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 13,104 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation holds 3.52 million shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Mngmt invested 0.09% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Bridgeway Capital holds 995,100 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability reported 12,136 shares stake. Ameriprise owns 5.77M shares. First Business Serv stated it has 0.08% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 1.45M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Coastline Comm has 0.08% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 11,874 shares. Goldman Sachs, a New York-based fund reported 1.79 million shares. Wellington Shields & Comm Ltd Liability stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Blb&B Advsr Lc accumulated 41,121 shares. Td Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 963 shares.