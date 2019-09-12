Western Digital (WDC) Holder Maplelane Capital Has Decreased Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Polaris Inds (PII) Market Valuation Declined, Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Decreased Stake

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 90.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 944,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 100,001 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.76 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $64.88. About 2.63 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 65,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.54 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $90.15. About 592,910 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Swings to Profit; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Infrastructure 4Q EPS 5c; 12/04/2018 – Julie Gilbert to Join Polaris as Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ARLINGTON CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREES TO SELL POLARIS ALPHA TO PARSONS; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Polaris Industries Inc., Provisional Acceptance of a Settlement Agreement and Order; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q TOTAL COSTS 6.24B RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – EXPECTS THAT APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN NPV OF FUTURE NET TAX BENEFITS WILL ACCRUE TO COMBINED COMPANY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold PII shares while 109 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 45.26 million shares or 3.73% less from 47.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis has 22,089 shares. First Republic Inv invested in 0% or 2,297 shares. 867 were accumulated by Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 14,744 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Van Eck Assoc Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 329,584 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested in 22,273 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 15,328 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 41,664 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 885 shares. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 101,277 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank holds 0.04% or 6,020 shares. 3,624 are held by Intrust Retail Bank Na. Franklin Res Inc accumulated 25,002 shares.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 578,315 shares to 2.81 million shares, valued at $109.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 232,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 15.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $98.12M for 14.36 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.25% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argi Investment Services Ltd Company reported 0.17% stake. Thompson Siegel Walmsley holds 29,683 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.09% or 283,482 shares. Amica Mutual holds 0.08% or 13,556 shares in its portfolio. Howe & Rusling accumulated 0% or 568 shares. Cibc Mkts has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 1.31M shares. Sfmg Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg holds 0.01% or 90 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield owns 550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One stated it has 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Rampart Inv Mgmt Company Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 39,224 shares. Mufg Americas owns 6,715 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh holds 18,347 shares.