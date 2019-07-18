Western Digital (WDC) Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Boosted Stake; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Jolley Asset Management Cut Stake by $319,166

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Western Digital Corporation (WDC) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 433,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.41M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.81 million, up from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Western Digital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 3.87 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC)

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $57.71. About 6.71M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.24 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.