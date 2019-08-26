Western Digital (WDC) Holder Franklin Resources Cut Its Position by $8.25 Million as Stock Rose; Beaumont Financial Partners Maintains Position in Apple (AAPL)

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 8,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 106,159 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.17M, up from 98,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity The Congressional Black Caucus is checking on tech’s progress in minority hiring and retention; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 23/04/2018 – EU: Concerned Apple May Access Sensitive Data About Customers of Music-Streaming Rivals; 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018; 13/05/2018 – Apple and Samsung return to court in `Groundhog Day’ spat; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million annually on Apple’s dividend alone; 18/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-It’s buyback season, yay!; 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Investors are questioning the future success of some of Apple’s Asian suppliers and competitors. The iPhone maker is developing a new energy-efficient display technology at a secret plant in California, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 171,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 10.17 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488.73M, down from 10.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.64. About 1.94M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

