Western Digital (WDC) Holder Buckhead Capital Management Lifted Its Stake; First Washington Position in Paccar (PCAR) Has Lowered by $1.96 Million

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 28,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 131,051 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 159,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $65.56. About 1.22 million shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 37,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 111,920 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 74,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 4.79 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,636 shares to 16,309 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,871 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Much HDD Revenues Can Western Digital Add Over The Next 2 Years? – Forbes” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Short Semiconductor Stocks With These Two ETFs – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Western Digital (WDC) Downside Seen at Lynx Equity Strategies – StreetInsider.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Michael Burry’s 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.51M for 9.93 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

