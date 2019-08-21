Western Digital (WDC) Holder British Columbia Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding by $1.12 Million as Valuation Rose; Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Chilton Investment Co Has Raised Stake

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 20.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 23,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 140,049 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73 million, up from 116,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 2.85M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 32.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 2,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 10,283 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 7,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.68 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Honeywell To Acquire TruTrak Flight Systems – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell (HON) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,739 are held by New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Principal Financial Group reported 0.3% stake. Shikiar Asset Mngmt holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 34,090 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc has invested 4.58% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Investec Asset North America Inc holds 2.22% or 147,683 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Schmidt P J has 35,231 shares. Doliver Limited Partnership stated it has 1,300 shares. Blackrock holds 0.31% or 43.33M shares in its portfolio. Cs Mckee LP invested in 227,984 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 345,300 shares. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd owns 2.9% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 41,612 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 2,972 are held by Partnervest Advisory Svcs.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8,971 shares to 263,420 shares, valued at $58.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 19,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,137 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 25,505 shares. Highbridge Cap holds 0.57% or 382,996 shares. Smith Graham Inv Advisors Lp holds 140,741 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc stated it has 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Pinebridge Invests LP invested in 0% or 742 shares. Nexus Mgmt holds 273,788 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 308,695 shares. Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). The Oklahoma-based Bridgecreek Limited Company has invested 0.84% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Paragon Mngmt Ltd holds 0.26% or 8,843 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Toth Financial Advisory Corp accumulated 0% or 40 shares. Jefferies Grp Llc holds 0.02% or 46,075 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Baystate Wealth Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).