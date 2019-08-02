Western Digital (WDC) Holder Bridgeway Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Rose; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Raised Position

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 34,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 995,100 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.83 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 5.92 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 3,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,821 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 9.40 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 91,524 are owned by Riverbridge Prtnrs Llc. Moreover, Comml Bank Of America De has 0.24% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Personal Financial accumulated 333 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,546 shares. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.67% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 46,376 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 616,350 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv stated it has 320 shares. Clark Capital Grp Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited has 3,500 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Coastline Tru Co owns 14,775 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Company Pa owns 1,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 51,257 were reported by Us Bancorp De. Whittier Tru owns 30,819 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 2,898 were reported by Sterling Capital Mngmt Llc.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NVDA, GATX, BIG – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Hide out in this chipmaker stock in case of semiconductor weakness, expert says – CNBC” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Free Cash Flow Is the Key to Whether or Not Nvidia Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMD: Unwarranted Panic Selling On Irrelevant Trump Tweet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) RTX Leveraged Across Software Market and Datametrex AI Selected to Be Tech Solution Provider for Two Lakes Group – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull And Monroe Mngmt stated it has 4,400 shares. Coastline Tru Comm accumulated 0.07% or 9,834 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 5,917 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co owns 0.28% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 268,250 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il reported 0.12% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Retirement Of Alabama owns 135,433 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 24,114 shares. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department holds 655 shares. California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Aperio Group accumulated 0.03% or 151,261 shares. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware stated it has 21,483 shares. Federated Pa reported 600,380 shares. 10 holds 0.31% or 30,110 shares. 265,473 are held by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Western Digital (WDC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analysts cautiously positive on WDC earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Western Digital Stock Jumped 27.8% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “24 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.