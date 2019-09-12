Western Digital (WDC) Holder Barnett & Company Has Lifted Its Position by $820,620; Roanoke Asset Management Has Upped Coca (KO) Holding by $693,850

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 66,436 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 52,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 2.40M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 269.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 17,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 23,933 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 6,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.86. About 1.09 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grp Inc One Trading Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 32,255 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 178,489 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 55,265 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 275,661 shares or 0.01% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Asset Mngmt One Co Limited invested 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Ameritas Investment Prns stated it has 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Yorktown Mgmt Research holds 9,700 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,350 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bridges Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Com owns 0.03% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 26,194 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 286,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $177.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 7,490 shares to 95,212 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 7,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,050 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI).

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $221.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,755 shares to 78,667 shares, valued at $20.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.