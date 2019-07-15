Western Digital (WDC) EPS Estimated At $-0.03; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Lowered Skyworks Solutions Com (SWKS) Stake By $1.16 Million

Analysts expect Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report $-0.03 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $3.44 EPS change or 100.88% from last quarter’s $3.41 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Western Digital Corporation’s analysts see -75.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.82. About 2.27M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (SWKS) stake by 45.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $403,850 activity. Shares for $243,162 were sold by ALDRICH DAVID J. $160,688 worth of stock was sold by GAMMEL PETER L on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 22.44% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.56 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $208.96 million for 16.83 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.37% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Skyworks Solutions had 9 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, March 1. FBR Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, January 28 report.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Schwab Strategic Tr Us Lrg Cap Etf (SCHX) stake by 21,608 shares to 63,082 valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1.

Among 8 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Western Digital had 23 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Underperform” on Friday, April 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Mizuho. Benchmark downgraded the shares of WDC in report on Tuesday, July 2 to “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 24. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Tuesday, April 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $60 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.06 billion. It offers performance hard disk drives that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments. It has a 83.31 P/E ratio. The firm also provides system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; data storage platforms and systems; datacenter software and systems; and HDDs and SSDs for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles, security surveillance systems, and set top boxes.

