Western Digital (WDC) At $49.00 Forms Bottom; Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) Has 1.4 Sentiment

Peoples Financial Services Corp (PFIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 21 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 15 sold and decreased stakes in Peoples Financial Services Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 1.96 million shares, up from 1.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Peoples Financial Services Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 5.

The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.84. About 2,610 shares traded. Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) has declined 4.20% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIS); 27/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs Raises Quarterly Dividend to 33c Vs. 32c; 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs 1Q EPS 79c; 27/04/2018 – PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 04/04/2018 PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP – ON MARCH 30, BOARD OF CO APPOINTED JOHN R. ANDERSON lll AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF CO – SEC FILING

Peoples Financial Services Corp. holds 7.49% of its portfolio in Peoples Financial Services Corp. for 323,725 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owns 7,185 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa has 0.06% invested in the company for 16,408 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Sabal Trust Co, a Florida-based fund reported 7,501 shares.

More notable recent Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Share Price Is Down 12% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company has market cap of $324.37 million. The firm accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and demand deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.73 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, and credit card loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

