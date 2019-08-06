Western Digital Corporation (WDC) and Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) and Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Data Storage Devices industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Digital Corporation 47 0.96 N/A 0.42 128.00 Teradata Corporation 41 1.83 N/A 0.17 211.68

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Western Digital Corporation and Teradata Corporation. Teradata Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Western Digital Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Western Digital Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Teradata Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Western Digital Corporation and Teradata Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Digital Corporation 0.00% 1.8% 0.7% Teradata Corporation 0.00% 5.2% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Western Digital Corporation is 91.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.91 beta. Teradata Corporation has a 1.19 beta and it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Western Digital Corporation is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Teradata Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Western Digital Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Teradata Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Western Digital Corporation and Teradata Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Digital Corporation 3 1 5 2.56 Teradata Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$51.05 is Western Digital Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -3.53%. Competitively the consensus price target of Teradata Corporation is $58, which is potential 75.44% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Teradata Corporation is looking more favorable than Western Digital Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.7% of Western Digital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 26.7% of Teradata Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Western Digital Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Teradata Corporation has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Digital Corporation -6.05% 8.54% 6.08% 22.95% -23.05% 45.77% Teradata Corporation -0.11% -0.3% -17.32% -17.26% -3.58% -4.54%

For the past year Western Digital Corporation had bullish trend while Teradata Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Teradata Corporation beats Western Digital Corporation.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments. The company also provides system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; data storage platforms and systems; datacenter software and systems; and HDDs and SSDs for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles, security surveillance systems, and set top boxes. In addition, it offers NAND-flash embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, automotive, IoT, and connected home applications; NAND-flash memory wafers; and custom embedded solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions that combine NAND-flash and mobile dynamic random-access memory in an integrated package. Further, it provides client solutions that consist of HDDs and SSDs embedded into external storage products; removable cards for use in mobile phones, tablets, imaging systems, still cameras, action video cameras, and security surveillance systems; USB flash drives used in computing and consumer markets; and wireless drive products. Additionally, the company licenses its intellectual property. It sells its products under the HGST, SanDisk, and WD brands to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), distributors, resellers, cloud infrastructure players, and retailers. It serves storage subsystem suppliers, OEMs, Internet and social media infrastructure players, and PC and Mac OEMs. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services for data warehousing, big data, and tools for data integration, data discovery, and business intelligence. The company offers hybrid cloud solutions that deliver an end-to-end analytical ecosystem across hybrid cloud architecture, as well as enable to manage and access data across various deployment options, including software on public cloud, managed cloud, and hybrid cloud solutions. It also provides analytic business consulting, and IP capture and management services. In addition, the company offers ecosystem architecture consulting services, which enable customers to build an optimized analytical ecosystem independent of technology, leveraging Teradata, open source, and other commercial solutions; and customer support services, such as installation, maintenance, monitoring, back-up, and recovery services. It serves various industries comprising banking/financial services, communications, energy, government, insurance and healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, retail, travel and transportation logistics, and utilities. The company has strategic partnerships with Accenture Limited, Capgemini Group, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Deloitte LLP, International Business Machines Corporation, and Wipro Limited. Teradata Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.