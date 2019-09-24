Western Digital Corporation (WDC) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is a company in the Data Storage Devices industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Western Digital Corporation has 90.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 73.23% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Western Digital Corporation has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 20.03% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Western Digital Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Digital Corporation 0.00% 1.80% 0.70% Industry Average 3.95% 42.88% 7.95%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Western Digital Corporation and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Western Digital Corporation N/A 50 128.00 Industry Average 91.17M 2.31B 90.01

Western Digital Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Western Digital Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Western Digital Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Digital Corporation 3 2 7 2.58 Industry Average 1.67 2.33 3.50 2.63

$55.21 is the average price target of Western Digital Corporation, with a potential downside of -9.85%. As a group, Data Storage Devices companies have a potential upside of 51.53%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Western Digital Corporation make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Western Digital Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Digital Corporation -6.05% 8.54% 6.08% 22.95% -23.05% 45.77% Industry Average 0.88% 7.46% 17.01% 38.04% 35.32% 59.44%

For the past year Western Digital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Western Digital Corporation are 2.1 and 1.3. Competitively, Western Digital Corporation’s peers have 1.90 and 1.66 for Current and Quick Ratio. Western Digital Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Western Digital Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Western Digital Corporation is 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.91. Competitively, Western Digital Corporation’s peers are 56.83% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.57 beta.

Dividends

Western Digital Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Western Digital Corporation’s competitors beat Western Digital Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments. The company also provides system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; data storage platforms and systems; datacenter software and systems; and HDDs and SSDs for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles, security surveillance systems, and set top boxes. In addition, it offers NAND-flash embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, automotive, IoT, and connected home applications; NAND-flash memory wafers; and custom embedded solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions that combine NAND-flash and mobile dynamic random-access memory in an integrated package. Further, it provides client solutions that consist of HDDs and SSDs embedded into external storage products; removable cards for use in mobile phones, tablets, imaging systems, still cameras, action video cameras, and security surveillance systems; USB flash drives used in computing and consumer markets; and wireless drive products. Additionally, the company licenses its intellectual property. It sells its products under the HGST, SanDisk, and WD brands to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), distributors, resellers, cloud infrastructure players, and retailers. It serves storage subsystem suppliers, OEMs, Internet and social media infrastructure players, and PC and Mac OEMs. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.