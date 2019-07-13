Western Digital Corp. (WDC) Valuation Declined While Oak Associates LTD Has Upped by $960,000 Its Stake; As Honeywell International Ord (HON) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cincinnati Financial Has Lowered Position

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital Corp. (WDC) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 219,520 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55 million, up from 199,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Western Digital Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 6.58 million shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Western Digital (WDC) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on January 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Western Digital (WDC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron Technology: A Psychedelic Iridescent Swan Event – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: IBM, WDC, MKC – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 479,806 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 7,843 shares. Btim Corp has 17,855 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd holds 109,587 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bowling Mngmt Limited accumulated 16,001 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested in 34,378 shares. M&R Capital Management holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Inv Partners Lc accumulated 0.12% or 55,911 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 859,363 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First Interstate National Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 578 shares. 600,369 were reported by D E Shaw And Communication. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability has 5,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ipg Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 429,665 shares. Earnest Limited Liability has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) by 4,435 shares to 17,995 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,325 shares, and cut its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.29 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell And SmartSky Bring Unparalleled Connectivity To North American Airlines Using 5G Technologies – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “GE Stock Is Making the Right Moves to Build Investor Confidence – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.