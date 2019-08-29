Western Digital Corp. (WDC) Position Has Lifted by Oak Associates Ltd; Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA) Stock Price Declined While Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Cut by $902,486 Its Position

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (MSA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 27,232 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 35,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $101.35. About 114,681 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 15/05/2018 – MSA Security Names Michael O’Neil Chairman and Appoints Glen Kucera CEO; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q EPS 83c; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Report: US Cig & Tobacco Volume Declines’ Impact On MSA; 13/03/2018 QSFP-DD MSA to release QSFP-DD Thermal White Paper During OFC 2018; 07/05/2018 – MSA Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent; 09/04/2018 – Two Leading Australia Fire Brigades Invest in New MSA Breathing Equipment; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfo; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 17/04/2018 – MSA Security Opens Additional Windsor Training Facility in San Diego

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital Corp. (WDC) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 219,520 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55M, up from 199,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Western Digital Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 3.00 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Franklin Resource reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Evergreen Capital Ltd Co accumulated 41,604 shares. Cornerstone Advsr, a Washington-based fund reported 1,047 shares. D E Shaw And has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Da Davidson And accumulated 48,202 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Llc owns 0.04% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 14,453 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership has 462,733 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 14,119 shares. Texas-based Natl Insur Co Tx has invested 0.18% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 639,108 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 23,466 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 42,211 are owned by Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 143,691 shares.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Seagate Technology a Solid Dividend Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WDC Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Western Digital Is Looking Beyond The Present – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Media Providers Scramble to Capitalize on the eSport Phenomenon – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RSP, WDC, KLAC, FISV: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,420 shares to 46,325 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 611,870 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 1.72% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $46.36 million for 21.47 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Should Know About MSA Safety Incorporated’s (NYSE:MSA) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Smart To Buy MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MSA Safety Incorporated’s (NYSE:MSA) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 4,580 shares to 59,225 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 2,719 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 15,800 shares. First Personal Fin, a North Carolina-based fund reported 79 shares. 5,484 are held by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Ledyard Bank has 0.07% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 5,410 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has 0.02% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 360,921 shares. Swiss State Bank has 0.01% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). First Tru Advisors LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 115 shares. Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Incorporated has invested 0.03% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Panagora Asset Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 32,408 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs has 0.01% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 113,856 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.