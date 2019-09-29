Western Digital Corp. (WDC) Holder Agf Investments Upped Its Holding by $11.86 Million; As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Rose, James Investment Research Has Boosted Its Position

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 8,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 73,121 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.64 million, up from 64,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.69. About 1.10 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp. (WDC) by 30.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 252,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.80 million, up from 816,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.49. About 5.30M shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 8,630 shares to 4,175 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 12,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Gp Incorporated Inc holds 1.28% or 6.66 million shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability holds 4,569 shares. 1.40 million were reported by Morgan Stanley. Natl Asset Incorporated reported 6,558 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 34,378 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 6,110 shares. Blackrock invested in 24.77 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Trust Advsr Lp reported 3.27 million shares stake. Creative Planning owns 48,911 shares. First Interstate Bankshares has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 721 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca). M&T Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Prudential Inc invested in 458,317 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,032 shares stake. State Street Corporation holds 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 12.99M shares.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Adr (NYSE:TEVA) by 502,048 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $14.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,800 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

