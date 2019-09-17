Western Digital Com (WDC) Stock Rose While Intrepid Capital Management Lifted Position; Visa Cl A (V) Holder Chemical Bank Has Increased Holding

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 3,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 44,038 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.64 million, up from 40,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $176.45. About 5.13M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp Com (WDC) by 294.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 19,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 26,067 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 6,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.91. About 2.59M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peddock Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 1,760 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Northeast Inv Mngmt invested in 4.76% or 345,544 shares. Creative Planning reported 352,743 shares. Ranger Invest Mgmt Lp has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cwm stated it has 0.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Eagle Ridge Invest stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Eaton Vance has invested 1.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Waters Parkerson & Llc invested in 351,901 shares. Oakbrook owns 258,020 shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. 13,747 are owned by Thomas White Ltd. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 52,300 shares. Cape Ann Comml Bank has invested 0.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv stated it has 10,190 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company reported 1.58% stake. Towercrest Capital Mngmt holds 1,753 shares.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 24,350 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $51.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,150 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG) by 68,565 shares to 358,290 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Potlatchdeltic Corporation Com (NASDAQ:PCH) by 20,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,221 shares, and cut its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (NASDAQ:HALL).