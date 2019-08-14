Western Digital Com (WDC) Holder Ipg Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding by $2.70 Billion as Stock Value Rose; Emerson Electric (EMR) Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Boosted Its Stake

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 12,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 310,228 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.24 million, up from 297,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $59.19. About 3.40M shares traded or 9.55% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp Com (WDC) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 56,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 429,665 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.65B, down from 485,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.6. About 4.08M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Emerson Helps Complete First Caspian Subsea Project Ahead of Schedule, Under Budget – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Emerson Helps Industry Enable Digital Transformation with New Cybersecurity Lab – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 9,522 shares to 234,121 shares, valued at $15.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 32,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,776 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 16,182 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Btim Corporation invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Stadion Money Mngmt reported 0.04% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 55,930 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mairs And Power invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cornerstone Inc owns 4,647 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Natixis reported 4,235 shares stake. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% or 87,683 shares. 2.13 million are held by Epoch. Arete Wealth Lc reported 9,001 shares. Smith Salley & Associate accumulated 0.62% or 56,492 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 3,318 shares stake. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 285,144 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Girard Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Renaissance Technologies Ltd holds 707,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 439,703 were accumulated by Massachusetts Services Company Ma. Arizona State Retirement System owns 55,849 shares. Optimum Investment invested in 0.05% or 3,100 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 208,988 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability owns 30,700 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital has 0.06% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 7,057 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank invested in 0% or 5,945 shares. First Republic Inv owns 0.05% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 184,600 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 485 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Synovus Financial reported 8,020 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.13% or 761,925 shares. Wellington Shields And Lc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Stephens Inc Ar reported 27,301 shares stake. State Street accumulated 12.85M shares or 0.05% of the stock.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Western Digital, Turquoise Hill Resources, and Range Resources Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Western Digital Is Looking Beyond The Present – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Western Digital (WDC) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Short Semiconductor Stocks With These Two ETFs – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $292.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 875 shares to 4,627 shares, valued at $481.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mednax Inc Com (NYSE:MD) by 46,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli Co Com (NYSE:LLY).