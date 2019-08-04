Western Copper and Gold (WRN) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Covered By 4 Bulls

Analysts expect Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.0099 during the last trading session, reaching $0.74. About 97,992 shares traded or 26.10% up from the average. Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) has declined 3.21% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Vonage Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital given on Friday, February 22. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Oppenheimer. See Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) latest ratings:

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $15.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Initiate

22/02/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

More notable recent Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Western Copper and Gold Announces Acquisition of Canadian Creek Property from Cariboo Rose – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Western Copper And Gold’s Undervalued Gold Assets – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “All That Glitters Is…Western Copper? – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2015. More interesting news about Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Resource Sector Digest: Yukon Revival – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ferus Natural Gas Fuels Signs MOU for LNG Supply With Casino and Selwyn Chihong – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 21, 2016.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $78.19 million. The firm explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interests in the Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Vonage Awarded 2019 CRM Excellence Award – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Vonage Wins 2019 ContactCenterWorld Top Ranking Performer Award – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “National Transportation and Logistics Company Fleetmaster Express Chooses Vonage to Provide Unified Communications and Collaboration Solution – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage’s Mario DeRiggi Named a Channel Partners “Top Gun 51″ Channel Leader – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 2.96M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold Vonage Holdings Corp. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 738,726 shares. Cwm Ltd invested in 0.1% or 505,077 shares. Amalgamated Bank has 35,705 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has 12,998 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 2.56M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 94,576 shares. 1.70M are held by Charles Schwab Inv Management. Blackrock reported 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 1.81 million shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 11,349 shares. Parametrica Mngmt has invested 0.54% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). American Gru Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Piedmont Inv Advsrs reported 55,629 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 352,386 shares.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Essential services. It has a 315.53 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home telephone replacement services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail.