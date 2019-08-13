Western Copper and Gold (WRN) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; Stoneco LTD. – Class Ahare (STNE) SI Increased By 11.6%

Stoneco LTD. – Class Ahare (NASDAQ:STNE) had an increase of 11.6% in short interest. STNE’s SI was 13.15 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.6% from 11.78 million shares previously. With 3.23M avg volume, 4 days are for Stoneco LTD. – Class Ahare (NASDAQ:STNE)’s short sellers to cover STNE’s short positions. The SI to Stoneco LTD. – Class Ahare’s float is 15.03%. The stock decreased 5.02% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 2.66M shares traded or 9.80% up from the average. StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSE:WRN) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.96. About 18,875 shares traded. Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSE:WRN) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WRN News: 30/05/2018 – Western Copper and Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Western Copper and Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 23/03/2018 Western Copper and Gold Announces 2017 Results

Among 4 analysts covering StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. StoneCo had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. The company has market cap of $10.16 billion. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. It has a 182.23 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2018, the firm served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors.

