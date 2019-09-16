Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) and Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Vedanta Limited 9 0.00 N/A 0.77 11.28

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Western Copper and Gold Corporation and Vedanta Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Vedanta Limited 0.00% 6.3% 2.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.56% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.6% of Vedanta Limited are owned by institutional investors. 7.41% are Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Vedanta Limited has 2.68% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Copper and Gold Corporation 22.06% 18.79% 49.33% 5.35% -3.21% 74.22% Vedanta Limited -8.87% -13.74% -7.42% -21.91% -32.48% -24.35%

For the past year Western Copper and Gold Corporation had bullish trend while Vedanta Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Vedanta Limited beats Western Copper and Gold Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants. In addition, it engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities; and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Vishakapatnam Port on the east coast of India. The company was formerly known as Sesa Sterlite Limited and changed its name to Vedanta Limited in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.