Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Uranium Energy Corp. 0.00% -20.3% -15.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.56% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.7% of Uranium Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.41% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Copper and Gold Corporation 22.06% 18.79% 49.33% 5.35% -3.21% 74.22% Uranium Energy Corp. 2.52% -27.18% -31.22% -23.82% -38.86% -20.77%

For the past year Western Copper and Gold Corporation has 74.22% stronger performance while Uranium Energy Corp. has -20.77% weaker performance.

Summary

Western Copper and Gold Corporation beats Uranium Energy Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.