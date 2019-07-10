Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 General Moly Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Western Copper and Gold Corporation and General Moly Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Western Copper and Gold Corporation and General Moly Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% General Moly Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -3.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.56% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.2% of General Moly Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.41% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 6.7% are General Moly Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Copper and Gold Corporation -6.78% -15.28% -31.23% -23.6% -42.23% 6.67% General Moly Inc. 36.21% 30.86% 17.91% 37.56% -30.86% 23.05%

For the past year Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than General Moly Inc.

Summary

Western Copper and Gold Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors General Moly Inc.