Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Copper and Gold Corporation
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|General Moly Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Western Copper and Gold Corporation and General Moly Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Western Copper and Gold Corporation and General Moly Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Copper and Gold Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|General Moly Inc.
|0.00%
|-10.5%
|-3.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 4.56% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.2% of General Moly Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.41% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 6.7% are General Moly Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Copper and Gold Corporation
|-6.78%
|-15.28%
|-31.23%
|-23.6%
|-42.23%
|6.67%
|General Moly Inc.
|36.21%
|30.86%
|17.91%
|37.56%
|-30.86%
|23.05%
For the past year Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than General Moly Inc.
Summary
Western Copper and Gold Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors General Moly Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.