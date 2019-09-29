Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Both Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) and Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold Corporation 1 0.00 96.56M -0.02 0.00 Ferroglobe PLC 1 -0.10 57.05M -0.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Western Copper and Gold Corporation and Ferroglobe PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold Corporation 14,156,282,070.08% 0% 0% Ferroglobe PLC 4,569,483,380.06% -2.1% -0.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.56% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares and 39.8% of Ferroglobe PLC shares. Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s share held by insiders are 7.41%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 82.53% of Ferroglobe PLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Copper and Gold Corporation 22.06% 18.79% 49.33% 5.35% -3.21% 74.22% Ferroglobe PLC -7.93% -14.69% -27.05% -37.08% -81.33% -5.03%

For the past year Western Copper and Gold Corporation had bullish trend while Ferroglobe PLC had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Western Copper and Gold Corporation beats Ferroglobe PLC.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines located in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash and metallurgical coal mines in the United States. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited. Ferroglobe PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.