Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Both Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 16 4.07 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Western Copper and Gold Corporation and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Copper and Gold Corporation and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Copper and Gold Corporation and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. are owned by institutional investors at 4.56% and 64% respectively. About 7.41% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 37.2% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Copper and Gold Corporation 22.06% 18.79% 49.33% 5.35% -3.21% 74.22% Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. -14.09% -7.47% -3.48% -0.85% 11.4% -6.04%

For the past year Western Copper and Gold Corporation has 74.22% stronger performance while Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has -6.04% weaker performance.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru. The company operates four directly operating mining units, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Mallay; and two mining unites that are under development stage comprising Tambomayo and San Gabriel. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, San Gregorio, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, and Cerro Verde mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company provides electrical transmission services; energy generation services through hydroelectric plants; and geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector, as well as engages in chemical processing activities. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.