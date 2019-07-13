Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) and Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Comparing side by side

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) and Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Trilogy Metals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Western Copper and Gold Corporation and Trilogy Metals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.56% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares and 57.75% of Trilogy Metals Inc. shares. 7.41% are Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 15.6% are Trilogy Metals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Copper and Gold Corporation -6.78% -15.28% -31.23% -23.6% -42.23% 6.67% Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.81% -1.19% 17.92% 14.68% 101.61% 44.51%

For the past year Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Trilogy Metals Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Trilogy Metals Inc. beats Western Copper and Gold Corporation.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.