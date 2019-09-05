Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSE:SPPP) Comparison side by side

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSE:SPPP) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Copper and Gold Corporation and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.56% and 0%. Insiders owned 7.41% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Copper and Gold Corporation 22.06% 18.79% 49.33% 5.35% -3.21% 74.22% Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust -1.44% 0.45% 10.63% 12.66% 46.48% 18.3%

For the past year Western Copper and Gold Corporation was more bullish than Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust beats Western Copper and Gold Corporation.