Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSE:SPPP) Comparison side by side

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSE:SPPP) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Copper and Gold Corporation
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Copper and Gold Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Western Copper and Gold Corporation and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.56% and 0%. Insiders owned 7.41% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Copper and Gold Corporation
|22.06%
|18.79%
|49.33%
|5.35%
|-3.21%
|74.22%
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|-1.44%
|0.45%
|10.63%
|12.66%
|46.48%
|18.3%
For the past year Western Copper and Gold Corporation was more bullish than Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust beats Western Copper and Gold Corporation.
