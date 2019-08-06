Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP) Contrasting side by side

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Copper and Gold Corporation and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Western Copper and Gold Corporation and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Copper and Gold Corporation and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust are owned by institutional investors at 4.56% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.41% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Copper and Gold Corporation 22.06% 18.79% 49.33% 5.35% -3.21% 74.22% Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust -1.44% 0.45% 10.63% 12.66% 46.48% 18.3%

For the past year Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

Summary

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust beats on 2 of the 3 factors Western Copper and Gold Corporation.