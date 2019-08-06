Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP) Contrasting side by side

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Copper and Gold Corporation
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Copper and Gold Corporation and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Western Copper and Gold Corporation and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Copper and Gold Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Western Copper and Gold Corporation and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust are owned by institutional investors at 4.56% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.41% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Copper and Gold Corporation
|22.06%
|18.79%
|49.33%
|5.35%
|-3.21%
|74.22%
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|-1.44%
|0.45%
|10.63%
|12.66%
|46.48%
|18.3%
For the past year Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.
Summary
Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust beats on 2 of the 3 factors Western Copper and Gold Corporation.
