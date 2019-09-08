Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Contrasting side by side

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Western Copper and Gold Corporation and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -13.9% -12.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Copper and Gold Corporation and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 4.56% and 17.9% respectively. About 7.41% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has 37.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Copper and Gold Corporation 22.06% 18.79% 49.33% 5.35% -3.21% 74.22% Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 32.55% 27.47% 53.57% 4.39% 29.84% 41.22%

For the past year Western Copper and Gold Corporation has stronger performance than Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Summary

Western Copper and Gold Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.