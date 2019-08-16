Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

We are contrasting Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 104 4.58 N/A 7.95 14.27

Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 1 2.17

Competitively T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has an average target price of $107.43, with potential upside of 1.87%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.65% and 71.9%. Comparatively, 1.1% are T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has weaker performance than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.