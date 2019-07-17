Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

We are comparing Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.11
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors at 10.65% and 2.46% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.89%
|2.77%
|4.67%
|7.32%
|1.56%
|10.35%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.73%
|-0.32%
|-2.98%
|6.74%
|-6.86%
|-1.44%
For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has 10.35% stronger performance while Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has -1.44% weaker performance.
Summary
Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 3 of the 3 factors.
