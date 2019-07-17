Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

We are comparing Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors at 10.65% and 2.46% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.89% 2.77% 4.67% 7.32% 1.56% 10.35% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.73% -0.32% -2.98% 6.74% -6.86% -1.44%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has 10.35% stronger performance while Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has -1.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 3 of the 3 factors.